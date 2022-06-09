Texas Cold Case unit locates woman missing for over 40 years after her parents' murder

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) —The Texas Attorney General's Office Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit has identified a woman who went missing for over four decades after her parents were murdered in Houston in the early 1980s.

In 1981, two bodies were found in a wooded area in Houston. They had apparently been murdered, and their identities were not known at the time. For over 40 years, investigators remained stuck in the dark.

The big break came in 2021 after NCMEC submitted the case for forensic testing and the woman was finally identified as Tina Gail Linn Clouse of Florida through a process called genetic genealogy. The man was then identified as Tina's husband, Howard Dean Clouse Jr.

The Linn and Clouse families have been searching for answers after they last heard from the couple in 1980. They were thankful that they finally knew why they had disappeared, but an important question remained unanswered.

The couple also had an infant daughter named Holly, but she had not found with her parents' remains. In fact, law enforcement had no idea the couple even had a child.

When they learned last year that the bodies in Houston had been identified as Tina and Dean, the families started looking for answers as to what happened to Holly and the circumstances surrounding the Clouses' deaths.

On June 9, 2022, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton officially announced that Holly has been found and is alive and well. Holly, now 42, has been notified of her parents' identities and is contact with her extended biological family. They hope to meet in person soon.

The woman identified as Holly Clouse, now 42, holds a photo of her parents and herself as a baby. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Holly said she realizes that many people are interested in hearing more about her and her story, but is asking for privacy at this time.

"I am extremely proud of the exceptional work done by my office's newly formed Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit. My office diligently worked across state lines to uncover the mystery surrounding Holly's disappearance. We were successful in our efforts to locate her and reunite her with her biological family." Attorney General Paxton said in a statement.

Paxton said that the discovery was made possible through collaboration between several agencies across the country, including the Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit, the Lewisville Police Department, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in Florida, the Arizona Attorney General's Office, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

John Bischoff, vice president of the Missing Children Division at NCMEC, said he hoped that this case would encourage other families missing their relatives to never give up. "We know that with advancements in technology and the hard work and dedication of law enforcement, we can get answers, even after four decades."

Holly's extended family was elated that they were able to finally reunite with her and thanked investigators for their hard work.

Donna Casasanta, Holly's grandmother, said "finding Holly is a birthday present from heaven" and that the family "will forever be grateful."

"It was so exciting to see Holly. I was so happy to meet her for the first time. It is such a blessing to be reassured that she is alright and has had a good life. The whole family slept well last night," said Holly's aunt Cheryl Clouse.

To go from hoping to find her to suddenly meeting her less than 8 months later, how miraculous is that? All of the detectives involved... They all expressed such fortitude to get to the bottom of this case... They have the Linn family's complete support," said Les Linn, Holly's uncle.

The Cold Case and Missing Persons unit is still investigating the murders of Tina and Dean Clouse and asks anyone with information about their deaths to contact them via email at coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov.