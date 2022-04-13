Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller warns high-priced produce inevitable amid truck backlog

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller warned consumers of higher produce prices in days because of the enhanced commercial vehicle inspections along the border.

"Within a week, you'll see limes and lemons going for $2. Probably see avocados 4 to 5 bucks a piece," predicted Commissioner Miller during an interview with CBS 11 Tuesday afternoon.

The commissioner said this time of the year, Texas depends on tomatoes, broccoli, bananas, avocados, limes and lemons to be imported from Central and South America.

"Look for empty produce aisles in the next week to 10 days because there will be certain items that we depend on from Mexico and Central and South America that we won't be able to get," warned Miller.

Commissioner Miller sent a letter to Governor Abbott Tuesday calling for an immediate halt to the increased safety inspections of commercial vehicles entering Texas from Mexico.

"Where we were getting 20,000 trucks a day, we might get 400 to 500. So we've got trucks that are backed up for miles and miles and miles. Produce that's spoiling. We've got American trucks sitting empty. We can't get the empties back," explained Miller.

Governor Abbott signed off on the new policy last week in an effort to crack down on human trafficking, illegal immigration and border security.

"This wasn't a very well thought out plan. I don't know how this helps slow the influx of illegal immigration," Miller told CBS 11.

The Texas Agriculture Commissioner said the only option for trucks is to drive to Nogales, Arizona to get through the port and then drive back to Texas.

Commissioner Miller and Governor Abbott are both Republicans. Miller insists this is not a party issue.

"I'm probably the only statewide elected Republican that will challenge Abbott. But he needs to know that he's hurting farmers, he's hurting Texas businesses, and ultimately the Texas consumer is going to pay higher prices for groceries and they're already too high," said Miller.