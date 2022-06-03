Teen fatally shot, another wounded during fight set up through social media

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas teenager was fatally shot, and another wounded during fight at a park set up through social media.

Police said Noel King, 15, died at Baylor Hospital after the shooting at Derrick L. Getter Park on June 3.

A surviving victim, an 18-year-old, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and is in stable condition at Methodist Central Hospital.

Investigators said a fight between two females was arranged through social media. A group of juveniles arrived at the park and everyone began fighting. The shooting happened while they were fighting.

This is an ongoing investigation and the suspect is still at-large.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or by email at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.

All media inquiries should be directed to DPD media relations at 214-671-4065 or email pio@dpd.dallascityhall.com.