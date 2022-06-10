TDCJ resumes inmate transportation after review of processes

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said it will resume inmate transportation starting on June 13.

TDCJ halted inmate transportation on June 6 after an inmate assaulted and overpowered the bus driver who was transporting him to a medical appointment. The inmate, convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez, escaped and killed a family of five before he was found and shot by law enforcement.

During this timeframe, TDCJ conducted a comprehensive review of the transportation processes.

The results of the agency's Serious Incident Review and Independent Security Review will be made public once completed, TDCJ said.

"The public's safety is the first duty and highest obligation for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice," said Executive Director Bryan Collier. "We have completed a review of the agency's transportation protocols and will be taking the necessary steps to add additional security measures when moving inmates throughout the state on its roadways."

New measures include but are not limited to:

• Three officers will be required on transport buses

• Enhanced search procedures of an inmate before boarding a transport vehicle

• New video surveillance equipment will be installed on transport vehicles

• Inmates determined to be the highest risk will be transported by themselves

• Unit medical capabilities will be enhanced to reduce the need for offsite transport

• An independent security review will be conducted by an outside party