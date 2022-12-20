TCU names Daniel Pullin as new president

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Christian University has named Daniel Pullin as president of the university, a newly created position that will report to the school's chancellor.

Pullin previously served as head TCU's School of Business. He's 46-years-old and will take on the president's job Feb. 1.

"Daniel is an inspiring leader and cares deeply about our community," said TCU Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. "For the past four years he has been passionate about his role as John V. Roach Dean of the Neeley School of Business, and he will use that same energy and expansive vision to make an impact as TCU's president."

Pullin came to TCU in 2019 and has served as a professor of professor of entrepreneurship and innovation.

"I am honored and humbled to be appointed the incoming president for Texas Christian University," Pullin said. "Four years ago, this community welcomed me and my family with the kindness and generosity that only Horned Frogs can offer. I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve TCU in a greater capacity."

Before joining the Neeley School of Business, Pullin served as the dean of the Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma. He earned his undergraduate degrees from OU and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

TCU officials said the university last had a president position in the mid-1900s, and it was transitioned to the chancellor position. This is the first time in recent history that TCU has had a president.