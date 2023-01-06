TCU fans look for a Hollywood ending as they send football team off to national championship

TCU fans crave Hollywood ending as they send football team off to national championship

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The countdown is on for the TCU Horned Frogs take on the defending national champions, Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship game in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium.

Friday morning, TCU fans lined W. Cantey Street as five buses rolled through for the team's send off.

"It's just such an incredible thing. Probably something that we will never see again in our lifetime," said TCU fan Suzy Lockwood.

Among the crowd, creative signs expressing the fan's support for the team.

"I threw it together and it's just something that's from heart and it's 'bring home the ship'," said Keith Hall.

"'Fight them on the ice' and I think that just sums up this season so well because of the grit and determination these guys have they're fighting them on the ice they are going past the 4th quarter," said TCU fan Kelly Woods.

The Fort Worth Fire Department hoisted up a large TCU flag—which inevitably became a place for fans to capture this moment.

"Definitely going to be a memory that will last a lifetime," said TCU fan George Havrilla.

Players and coaches gave a few fist-bumps before boarding the five buses—before rolling into this sea of purple.

"It was really awesome to be able to cheer them on, Go Frogs!," said TCU fan Melanie Williams.

"I'm just excited for their success," said TCU fan Raymond Long.

"It was emotional, I had tears in my eyes, this is a big deal, this is big for the city and we're proud of them," said TCU fan Michelle Lopez.

These Frog fans felt it was a duty to be here in-person to show their support directly to the players and coaches.

"They're seeing hundreds if not thousands of purple along the street going up to the airport, how cool is that," said TCU fan Ryan Hyman.

"This is the last thing they are seeing of their campus when they leave, this is their home and this is what they'll take with them when they lay their heads down at night out there," added Hall.

Fans tell CBS 11 News they are looking for a Hollywood ending with the Frogs on top and see then back here as champions.