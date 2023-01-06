Watch CBS News
TCU fans gather to send off the team to the CFP National Championship game in LA

By Kennedi Walker

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — TCU is gearing up for its first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship game in more than 80 years on Monday, and Horned Frogs nation is invited to help commemorate the historic event.

The University is hosting a sendoff on Friday through the north side of campus to cheer on the team as they head to Los Angeles. Later today, fans are welcomed to pack the sidewalks to see them off.

Throughout the week, excitement has been through the roof and fans have been buying tons of merchandise. 

"Bought hats for sure, already got a couple things in the car, so I came back in because I need a hat and then another jersey," said Debi Podvalova as she shopped for TCU gear.

Sarah Wright, the manager of the university's campus store, says she's seen nothing like this. "Everybody is coming in. They're excited. We've seen busy with football season but we've never seen it prolonged like this."

Kennedi Walker
Kennedi Walker is an award-winning journalist from New Orleans. Before moving to Texas, she was a reporter in Baton Rouge where she was awarded Multi-Media Journalist of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 9:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

