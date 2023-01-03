TCU fans are doing anything they can to get to the National Championship Game

How far would you go to see your college football team play?

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – TCU football beat the odds and is headed to the National Championship Game in L.A. next Monday.

It's been 85 years since TCU last won a National Championship. Fans are confident that this is their year – and they said they'll do just about anything to see it in person.

It was a storybook outcome that only TCU fans could have predicted, with a win over heavily-favored Michigan.

"It's unreal. It kind of feels improbable," said fan Jake King.

Now, the next chapter is the National Championship Game at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California. But getting there is pricey – and tricky.

"We're looking at flights to take us to the East Coast to the Midwest, then LA and back. We're going to try every avenue that we can," said fan Hannah Markle.

Game tickets are available on Vividseats starting at almost $500 for the last row. The top price? Just shy of $250,000.

Some Frog Club members - like Joe Gallagher - put in a request months ago for tickets through TCU Athletics. But now he has to pay for it.

"I would not say that TCU bowl games and the National Championship are in the budget this year. So we're having to do some adjusting," he said.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, because you never know the next time the Frogs are going to go to the Natty. Hopefully next year, but you never know," said his son, Michael Gallagher, who will be attending TCU next year.

TCU's Alumni Association is offering a travel package with a charter airline for around $4,000 – but tickets aren't included. Other fans said they'll just cheer on the Horned Frogs from home. The university is hosting a watch party in the basketball arena that's free and open to the public.