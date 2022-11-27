TCU dominates Iowa State 64-14 to go undefeated in regular season

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The TCU Horned Frogs go undefeated in their regular season after a dominating performance, routing Iowa State on Saturday afternoon.

Cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson #1 of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts after sacking quarterback Hunter Dekkers #12 of the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

After a nailbiter game at Baylor last weekend, the final regular season game in the cold and rain was a blowout: 62-14.

Currently, the team is ranked #4 in the college football standings, but after Michigan beat Ohio State, TCU will move up.

Fort Worth and TCU fans are ecstatic.

"It was amazing, it was electric. It was great to see the frogs dominate on the field. It was so much fun," said TCU fan Jake Pearson.

"This is the best feeling ever," said TCU fan Fernando Arosemena.

"I've never been so emotionally involved in a football game before but i needed this after Baylor last week," said TCU fan Eileen Nelson.

Now the attention turns to next week's Big 12 championship game.

"That's just more than anyone could have expected for this year," said fan Bruce Nelson.

And then after, a possible run in TCU's first ever playoffs.

"I really don't want to play Georgia, I'd much rather play Michigan," said TCU fan Joel Wallskog.

"We're undefeated, we're hyped, we're about to shock the world this year, I can feel it," added Pearson.

The Big 12 Championship game will take place next week.