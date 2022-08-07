ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Tax free weekend brings thousands to shopping malls across North Texas.

It's a chance for shoppers to get deals on back to school supplies or even treat themselves without paying that roughly 8% extra.

There is a limit to only certain kinds of items under $100. That includes most clothes, shoes, school supplies such as backpacks and face masks. Also included are items such as Halloween costumes and diapers.

With days running out until the start of school, parents like Treneice Okpaku rushed to get all the essentials.

"I'm a procrastinator parent so we're pretty much getting everything that we need."

She said not paying taxes helps her budget.

"Every penny adds up and so it definitely helps with more than one pair of shoes so it does help," said Okpaku.

The resale shop Kid to Kid said this weekend every year is their busiest.

"They've been all hands on working open to close," said Tina Calderon, Assistant Store Manager at Kid to Kid in Arlington.

It's not just parents buying, but customers trying to sell too.

"We are very busy in our buy backs because people are trying to you know, make that little bit of extra to get a new uniform or whatever," added Calderon.

At Parks Mall in Arlington, shoppers like Anna Garcia from Oklahoma said, "When we found out it was tax free I was like, 'Yeah let's go to the mall.'"

And she's seizing this opportunity to splurge a little bit.

"Heck yeah we got to take advantage of treating ourselves every once in a while too," added Garcia.

It's a weekend easing the financial pain, even just a tad, for families across North Texas.

"It's a really big savings because with a tween and a teen I think we saved a really great deal, especially with buying name brand items, they can get kind of pricy," said Arlington resident Shelia Sanders.

The tax free holiday weekend ends midnight on Sunday.