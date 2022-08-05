Tax-free weekend a chance for back-to-school shoppers to save big

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Tax-free weekend in Texas is officially here, and shoppers are already taking advantage of the annual sales tax holiday.

Friday was a busy day at Tanger Outlets Fort Worth, with many families out crossing items off their back-to-school shopping lists.

"The top of our list is shoes and a first day of school outfit," said Erin Nichols, who was there to shop for her five kids. "That's our goal."

From now through Sunday, state law exempts sales tax on qualified items priced under $100, which includes most clothing, shoes, school supplies, and backpacks.

"I wasn't super excited because it's always super crowded, but it's worth it when you have multiples," Nichols said.

School uniforms, Halloween costumes, and even diapers are tax-free this year as well.

You can expect to save about eight dollars for every $100 spent.

"This is helping a lot," said mom Usha Karki. "Without tax, it's helping a lot."

With inflation driving prices higher on most items right now, financial advisor Dale McCarty recommends families take advantage of the sales tax holiday event. He also suggests checking the price at other stores before you buy to maximize savings.

"A lot of the big retailers will honor somebody else's price if you show it to them at that at the register, as long as it's the same item, same brand," McCarty said.

Shopping centers will likely be packed this weekend, but families say it's worth braving the crowds for the tax break.

"Just be patient," said Melody Martel, who was out shopping for back-to-school clothes for her son. "Try to find good deals, good sales, and don't overspend."

You have until midnight on Sunday to take advantage of tax-free weekend.

The Texas Comptroller's Office estimates that shoppers will save $112 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.

The tax break doesn't include jewelry, purses, wallets, luggage or hair accessories. A lot of sports-related items, like baseball gloves, roller blades, cleats, knee pads and helmets also don't qualify.

You can find a full list of tax-exempt items here.