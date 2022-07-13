Watch CBS News
Tarrant County Public Health reports second monkeypox case

By Julia Falcon

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Public Health has reported the second case of monkeypox in the county on Wednesday. 

The first case in Tarrant County was reported just this past Monday

TCPH reported that the two cases in the county are in two men. The second case is a result of exposure in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with no history of travel during exposure time, TCPH said.

