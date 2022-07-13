Tarrant County Public Health reports second monkeypox case
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Public Health has reported the second case of monkeypox in the county on Wednesday.
The first case in Tarrant County was reported just this past Monday.
TCPH reported that the two cases in the county are in two men. The second case is a result of exposure in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with no history of travel during exposure time, TCPH said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.