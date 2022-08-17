Tarrant County leaders call new juvenile detention report 'disturbing'

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Overcrowding at a juvenile detention center prompted Tarrant County leaders on Tuesday to suggest defunding two judicial positions, unless children are moved through the justice system faster.

County Judge Glen Whitley said he was disturbed reading the report, which found children are now in detention an average of 25 days, up from 13 in 2015. The daily population has more than doubled in that time, including a record high of 138 in April.

County commissioner Roy Charles Brooks said he found it hard to understand how some of the extended detentions were not racist, with the report noting 92% of the youth being held on one day in June, were of color.

The report was prepared by a former director of juvenile services for the county, Carey Cockerell. A juvenile services board is expected to meet Wednesday, and Whitley said he would like to see members consider giving authority to another judge to help work through the backlog of cases.