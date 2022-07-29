Watch CBS News
Local News

Tarrant County issues disaster declaration due to wildfire risk

By Jason Allen

/ CBS DFW

Friday morning headlines for July 29, 2022
Friday morning headlines for July 29, 2022 03:40

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The ground is so dry, any scattered rain that does fall isn't expected to make a difference.

It's even bringing a stop to work like mowing grass in some cities because of the concern that even just a small spark could start something bigger.

After a week when fires have spread so fast they destroyed a row of homes in Balch Springs then again in Rendon, cities and counties are bracing for more.

The Texas A&M Forest Service forecast the fire danger in North Texas to climb from high to very high by Sunday.

Ahead of that, Tarrant County issued a disaster declaration for the next seven days. It frees up the use of emergency plans and assistance if it's needed.

Randy Renois, the Tarrant County Fire Marshal, emphasized the danger, saying, "It's severe. I live in an unincorporated area and I'm nervous."

While mowing down dry grass has been urged to help defend against fires, some city departments in Fort Worth have decided it's not safe to even do that.

They won't use any large mowing equipment until conditions change – only handheld trimmers and saws, and only when fire extinguishers are on hand – trying to avoid any accidents that could start the next big fire.

Jason Allen
Jason-Allen-web.jpg

Jason, a southern California native, came to North Texas after working as a reporter for four years in Orlando, FL. He received his bachelor's degree in communication arts from Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois and then began his career as a producer/reporter at Primary Focus. Jason went on to work as a reporter/anchor at KTWO-TV in Casper, Wyoming and later as a reporter at WBAY-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 3:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.