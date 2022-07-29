Tarrant County issues disaster declaration due to wildfire risk

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The ground is so dry, any scattered rain that does fall isn't expected to make a difference.

It's even bringing a stop to work like mowing grass in some cities because of the concern that even just a small spark could start something bigger.

After a week when fires have spread so fast they destroyed a row of homes in Balch Springs then again in Rendon, cities and counties are bracing for more.

The Texas A&M Forest Service forecast the fire danger in North Texas to climb from high to very high by Sunday.

Ahead of that, Tarrant County issued a disaster declaration for the next seven days. It frees up the use of emergency plans and assistance if it's needed.

Randy Renois, the Tarrant County Fire Marshal, emphasized the danger, saying, "It's severe. I live in an unincorporated area and I'm nervous."

While mowing down dry grass has been urged to help defend against fires, some city departments in Fort Worth have decided it's not safe to even do that.

They won't use any large mowing equipment until conditions change – only handheld trimmers and saws, and only when fire extinguishers are on hand – trying to avoid any accidents that could start the next big fire.