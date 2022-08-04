Watch CBS News
Law enforcement saves woman in emotional distress from rooftop

By Annie Gimbel

CBS DFW

WATAUGA (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials, alongside first responders rescued a woman from a rooftop on Aug. 4 who was allegedly in the throes of emotional distress. 

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call or text 9-8-8 or chat online: 988lifeline.org. Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office were driving by a local business near the intersection of Watauga Rd. and Bonnie Dr. when they saw her. They called for help from the Watauga police and fire departments.

Fearing she would jump, two of the deputies, along with responding officers made their way to the roof and started talking to her. 

Firefighters brought a ladder truck to help move the woman safely off the roof. She was taken to a mental health treatment facility. 

First published on August 4, 2022 / 5:07 PM

