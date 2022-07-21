Tarrant Area Food Bank offers tips for stretching grocery dollars amid inflation

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Blame inflation for a new crop of clients needing food pantry support - as the grocery budget is often where cash strapped families can cut back. Staffers at the Tarrant Area Food Bank say they're right now seeing more demand than what they experienced at the worst of the pandemic.

"We try to give them everything they need," said Jordan Ramirez at the Tarrant Area Food Bank, "so there's not much to purchase at the store."

Ramirez helps clients at the food bank's new on-site pantry called the Mission Market. Along with protein options like ground turkey and chicken, there's dairy, fresh fruit, and vegetables - and guidance to help stretch the grocery store dollars.

"Pick items with multiple purposes," suggests Ramirez. "Rice can be made in so many recipes by changing your cuisine or changing your seasoning, it can go throughout the week and not be repetitive."

So where to start?

Have a meal plan

Build a grocery list from that plan

Incorporate items with multiple uses

Shop sales - but shop smart

"You may look at the sales ads beforehand and see that grapes are on sale this week, or you can get a bag of apples for a certain cost. But, also planning - is that going to make sense in my week? Can I finish a 10 lb bag of apples or is that going to turn into mush by the 4th day?"

The Food Bank's online recipe library helps clients take advantage of what's in season. And yes, Ramirez says she takes her own inflation fighting advice home as well.

"[Inflation] definitely seeing it hitting our bills," shares Ramirez. "My husband is an eater," she adds with a laugh, "and I'm the feeder, so we have to start somewhere."