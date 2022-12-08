Watch CBS News
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

Mother of slain child Athena Strand speaks about her daughter's death
Mother of slain child Athena Strand speaks about her daughter's death 13:57

WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM)  New details about the death of Athena Strand were revealed on Thursday after authorities released arrest warrants for her accused killer Tanner Horner.

According to the affidavit, Horner was delivering a package containing a Christmas gift to Athena's home when he allegedly hit her with his Fedex truck as he backed out of the driveway.

athena-road1.jpg
CBS DFW

Horner told investigators that Athena was not seriously injured after he allegedly struck her, but that he "panicked" and took Athena into his van. Video from inside the truck showed Horner talking to Athena, and he later told detectives that she even told him her name.

Worried that Athena would tell her father about being hit by the truck, Horner allegedly tried to kill Athena by breaking her neck. After he was unable to do so, he strangled her with his bare hands in the back of the FedEx truck. 

He then allegedly dumped Athena into a body of water off of CR 4668. Horner eventually led investigators to the location after they asked if he would be willing to take them there.

athena-road2.jpg
CBS DFW

Horner has been charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in the 7-year-old girl's death. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

You can read Horner's arrest warrants below:

Horner - Arrest Warrant Dc-735 by CBS 11 News on Scribd
Horner - Arrest Warrant Dc-736 by CBS 11 News on Scribd

First published on December 8, 2022 / 3:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

