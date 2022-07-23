Taco Bell is being sued by two customers who say a manager poured boiling hot water on them

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Taco Bell is being sued by two customers after they said a manager poured boiling hot water on them.

The lawsuit was filed on July 13 in Dallas County for the incident that took place on June 17. Brittany Davis and C.T. (a minor) both suffered severe burns and trauma when a Dallas Taco Bell manager poured boiling water on them as they tried to resolve an issue with their order.

According to the lawsuit, the $30 order was filled incompletely twice in the drive-thru. The lawsuit continues to say that when the two women went inside to fix their order, they were locked in the dining room.

The manager came from behind the counter and poured the hot water on the victims and as the victims tried to leave the locked dining room, the manager attempted to pour a second bucket of hot water on them, but they escaped.

As the victims went to their family in a car in the the parking lot, a Taco Bell employee came outside the front door, laughing, clapping and taunting the family.

According to their lawyer, Ben Crump, the two suffered deep, severe burns to large portions of their bodies. While being care flighted to Parkland Hospital, Davis started seizing. The lawsuit states Davis had 10 seizures.

C.T. was taken to another Dallas hospital.

The lawsuit names Yum! Brands, Taco Bell Corp., Taco Bell of America, Taco Bell #22872, North Texas Bells and two employees as defendants.

The two seek $1,000,000 in damages.