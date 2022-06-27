Watch CBS News
Suspected drunk driver kills 22-year-old man, Arlington police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

CBS DFW

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 22-year-old man died after a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver Sunday morning, Arlington police say.

At approximately 9:49 a.m. June 26, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Collins Street and E. Arbrook Boulevard. 

According to witnesses, a 2007 BMW Model 328i was traveling eastbound along E. Arbrook Boulevard at a "high rate of speed" when it ran a red light and struck a 2008 Ford Focus that was passing through the intersection. Police said the impact of the crash caused the Focus to roll on its side.

The driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

The driver of the BMW, 23-year-old Bryan Lizarzaburo Penafiel, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officers believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. 

Once cleared by medical staff, Penafiel will be booked into the Arlington City Jail and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

