Suspect dies after shootout with officers, Dallas police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died following a shootout with Dallas officers Wednesday morning, police said.
At 5:35 a.m. Sept. 28, police responded to a call for service in regard to an armed encounter in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road.
When officers arrived, police said a male suspect was armed with a handgun. Police said officers then ordered the suspect to drop his weapon before he began firing at officers.
Officers then returned fire, striking the suspect.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
No officers were injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.
