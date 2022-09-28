Suspect dies after shootout with officers, Dallas police say

Dallas Police: Officers kill man after getting shot at

Dallas Police: Officers kill man after getting shot at

Dallas Police: Officers kill man after getting shot at

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died following a shootout with Dallas officers Wednesday morning, police said.

At 5:35 a.m. Sept. 28, police responded to a call for service in regard to an armed encounter in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road.

When officers arrived, police said a male suspect was armed with a handgun. Police said officers then ordered the suspect to drop his weapon before he began firing at officers.

Officers then returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.