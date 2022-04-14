Suspect arrested after Dallas County police chase ends in car crash

Stalled vehicle on 635 leads to hours of gridlock

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — One person was arrested after a police chase ended in a car crash in Dallas County early Thursday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. April 14, officials said they responded to a crash on southbound LBJ near Jupiter Road involving a stalled, unoccupied vehicle and a big rig.

The driver of the big rig was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Around that same time, the suspect in an active police chase crashed into the back of the big rig, disabling their own vehicle.

The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended by the Dallas Sheriff's Office. They have not been identified at this time.