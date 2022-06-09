Survivor of Uvalde school shooting, mother of victim give emotional testimony before congress

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Eleven-year-old Miah Cerrillo recounted the horror that she, her classmates, and teacher experienced inside their classroom at Robb Elementary School as the gunman hunted them down.

Cerrillo said her teacher warned them after making eye contact with the 18-year-old suspect.

"She went back into the room, and she said go hide. We went to go hide behind my teacher's desk and behind the backpacks. Then he shot the little window and then he moved to the other classroom. There's a door between our classroom and he went there and shot my teacher and told my teacher good night and shot her in the head. And then he shot some of my classmates."

Cerrillo made her remarks in a recorded video that played during a U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing.

She said she played dead so she would avoid getting shot herself.

"When I went to the backpacks, he shot my friend who was next to me, and I thought he was going to come back to our room, so I grabbed her blood and put it all over me," Cerrillo said.

Cerrillo said she took her teacher's cell phone, called 911, and told them to send police to their classroom.

Wiping away tears, her dad, Miguel watched the video and testified in-person. "I wish something will change, not only for our kids, but every single kid in the world because schools are not safe anymore. Something really needs to change."

Uvalde pediatrician Dr. Roy Guerrero testified that he was in the hospital when students and teachers were brought in.

He remembered seeing Miah, who he said had a shrapnel wound to her shoulder and was shaking.

"Sweet Miah. I've known her my whole life. As a baby, she survived major liver surgeries against all odds, and once again, she is here as a survivor," Guerrero said.

Ten-year-old Lexi Rubio didn't survive that day.

Her mother Kimberly Rubio testified before the committee on Zoom with her husband Felix sitting by her side.

Mrs. Rubio said they last time they saw Lexi was at a ceremony at Robb Elementary hours before the shooting.

"I can still see her walking with us to the exit. In the reel that keeps scrolling across my memories, she turns her head and smiles back at us to acknowledge my promise and then we left. I left my daughter at that school and that decision will haunt me for the rest of my life."

After frantic searches for Lexi, the Rubios heard the news hours later, she was among those killed. "Lexi would have made a positive change in this world. She wanted to attend St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas on a softball scholarship. She wanted to major in math and go onto attend law school. That opportunity was taken from her. She was taken from us. We don't want you to think of Lexi as just a number. She was intelligent, compassionate, and athletic. She was quiet, shy, unless she had a point to make when she was right, and she so often was, she stood her ground. She was firm, direct, voice unwavering. So today, we stand for Lexi and as her voice, we demand action."

Rubio gave an ominous warning. "Somewhere out there, there's a mom listening to our testimony thinking I can't even imagine this pain, not knowing that our reality will one day be hers unless we act now."

She urged Congress to ban assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. "We seek to raise the age to purchase these weapons from 18 to 21 years of age. We seek red flag laws, stronger background checks, we also want to repeal gun manufacturers' liability immunity."

Another person who has been touched by gun violence, Lucretia Hughes, testified.

Her 19-year-old son Emmanuel was shot in the head at a party in 2016.

"We believe education is the key to safety, not ineffective legislation. Something has to change. Thoughts and prayers and calls for more gun control isn't enough. How about letting me defend myself from evil?"

Demands for action have intensified during the past two weeks.

Eleven-year-old Miah Cerrillo said she wants more security at school.

When asked on the video recording if she felt safe at school, she shook her head no and said, "'Cause I don't want it to happen again."

She shook her head yes, when asked if she thinks this will happen again.