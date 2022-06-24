Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions

(CBSDFW.COM) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

Reversal of the landmark ruling from 1973 returns abortion access to the states. Now, for the first time in nearly 50 years, most abortions in Texas are banned.

A Texas Politics Project poll released in May 2022 found 54% of Texans surveyed said they oppose banning all abortions in the state, while 35% supported the ban.

A year prior to the poll, Governor Greg Abbott signed into law the abortion ban if Roe vs. Wade is overturned, the Texas Heartbeat Act, and another bill aimed at further regulating the use of abortion-inducing drugs. The so-called "trigger law" would make performing an abortion in Texas a felony. The only exception for the law would be to save the life of the mother or if the patient risks "substantial impairment of major bodily function." Doctors breaking the law could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000.

The Guttmacher Institute said there are 12 other states with so-called trigger laws that would go into effect almost immediately to ban abortion without the protections established in Roe v. Wade.

Abbott's Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke criticized the draft opinion and Texas law in a campaign video on Twitter.

"Unlike Greg Abbott, we're not going to wage a war on the women of the state of Texas and try to tell them what they can or cannot do with their bodies or their healthcare or their future. As Governor, we will make sure that every woman makes her own decisions going forward each and every single time."