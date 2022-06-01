Students and staff will not return to Robb Elementary in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - On Wednesday, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell released a statement saying that students and staff will not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus.

In the wake of the mass shooting that left 21 dead, Harrell said the community's faith, sense of family, and resilience will pave a path of hope as the district moves into the future.

The statement said, in part -

"We know there are questions about where we go from here, and I want to share what we know. First and foremost, we are going to continue to provide counseling and support to our families and staff for the foreseeable future. We know that our lives will never be the same, but we also know that we will join together to honor the lives we lost and build a stronger Uvalde for those who remain. Students and staff will not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus. We are working through plans on how to serve students on other campuses and will provide that information as soon as it is finalized. We are also working with agencies to help us identify improvements on all UCISD campuses."

As funerals begin, Harrell said, "We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the 21 individuals who lost their lives on May 24, 2022. We are heartbroken over the loss of our teachers and students and hold each of their family members close to our hearts."

Harrell also said the district is not going to comment on the shooting or the investigation. "UCISD has and will continue to work with law enforcement who are investigating the event. We are going to reserve comment until all state and federal agencies have completed their review," he said.

#NEW: The #Uvalde CISD releases a statement from the superintendent saying students and staff will not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus and they are going to not comment until all state and federal agencies have completed their review.@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/xe1yUsMzNA — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) June 1, 2022

