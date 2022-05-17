Student cut with pocketknife on ILTexas East Fort Worth campus

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - There were some concerns after Fort Worth police were called to The International Leadership Academy after getting reports of a stabbing/cutting.

It was just after 10:30 a.m. when officers were sent to ILTexas East Fort Worth K-8, in the 5900 block of Boca Raton, where they discovered the incident involved two students. Police say the kids, a boy and girl between the ages of 10 and 12, were playing and one of them had a knife. At some point the pair got into what police call a 'minor altercation' and the girl cut the boy on his knee.

CBSDFW.COM

Police say the boy was treated at the scene and his injuries were not serious.

Officials with International Leadership of Texas said the student was cut with a 4-inch pocket knife. A statement sent to CBS11 News said, in part, "As soon as campus leadership became aware of the incident, the knife was confiscated and an investigation began. Fort Worth Police Officers were also called to the campus to ensure the safety of all and support the investigation."

The statement went on to say that police later determined that the student was injured as a 'result of horseplay' and that the child who brought the knife to the campus did not intend to harm others.