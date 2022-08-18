Watch CBS News
Storms in Tolar leave behind extensive damage

By Giles Hudson

TOLAR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Evening storms on Wednesday caused extensive damage in the Hood County town of Tolar.

Video from the scene shows numerous large trees and power lines down.

Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said there are reports of windows blown out as well.

Deeds said the storm moved in around 6 p.m. and deputies and fire crews have been handling numerous damage calls since then.

Several of the calls have involved pulling large tree limbs out of roads and streets, including US Highway 377, which was shut down for some time.

The Tolar Independent School District has delayed opening tomorrow, Aug. 18, because of the storms.

Superintendent Travis Stilwell said he's been out surveying the district's buildings and doesn't see any major structural damage, but power is out across the town.

"We're going to start school at 10," Stilwell said. "That will give us time to assess and make sure we have electricity."

Buses will also run two hours late, Stilwell said.

