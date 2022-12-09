SPCA Of North Texas says many are struggling to feed pets

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – According to the SPCA of Texas, almost 20% of Fort Worth families may have a hard time getting food for themselves, let alone their pets.

If you're a pet owner, you know that like groceries, the cost of pet food is also skyrocketing. The SPCA of Texas says in some cases, by 15% to 30%.

"For a lot of folks, that is more than they can handle, and it's causing a lot of pet families to make some really really difficult decisions between the ability to keep that pet as a part of that family or potentially even have to surrender that pet," said Amanda Rainey, the VP of Development at SPCA of Texas.

According to the SPCA of Texas, the amount of surrenders is increasing steadily. So to prevent more pet owners from having to make that heartbreaking decision, the SPCA of Texas and other organizations are teaming up to collect thousands of pounds of dog and cat food and giving it all away to pet owners at the Fort Worth Pets Are Family event this Saturday at the Bob Bolen Safety Complex in Fort Worth.

They're hoping to give out 40,000 pounds of pet food. Thanks to kind neighbors who already donated tons of bags of food – they're almost there.

"Right now we're at about 35,000 pounds of food which is absolutely tremendous," said Rainey.

But they still need more donations. They'll also be offering free vaccinations and microchipping for any pet owner who brings their dog or cat to the event. Organizers hope this will help keep more pet families together this holiday season.

"We never want that family to have their heart broken to see a member of their family have to be given away, so this is such a joyous experience for us to keep those families together," said Rainey.

The following organizations collaborated to present the Fort Worth Pets Are Family event: CUDDLY, SPCA of Texas, Fort Worth Animal Care and Control, Don't Forget to Feed Me Pet Food Bank, Saving Hope Animal Rescue, Rahr to the Rescue, and the Spay Neuter Network.

If you'd like to donate pet food ahead of the event, you can bring it to the SPCA of Texas in Dallas or make a monetary donation at spca.org.

If you're a pet owner who'd like to pick up some pet food and supplies for your furry friend, this Saturday you can head to the Bob Bolen Safety Complex in Fort Worth from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.