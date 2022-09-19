'Spanish Voice of the Dallas Cowboys' Victor Villalba honors his Hispanic roots

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) -- As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage, we are shining the light on the man affectionately known as the Spanish Voice of the Dallas Cowboys.

Victor Villalba, was born in Colombia but grew up in Monterrey, Mexico.

He is known to the legions of Dallas Cowboys fans as one of the most colorful and electrifying play-by-play announcers and broadcasters ever.

In a recent sit-down interview with Villalba, the announcer said he didn't originally set out for a career in a broadcast booth.

In fact, he worked a corporate job for a long time before he decided to pursue his dream of being a play-by-play announcer.

Villalba said, "One day I realized I wanted to get into broadcasting, because I felt this need to use this ability to start speaking without knowing what I am going to say."

His play calling is considered by the golden standard in the NFL.

He adds connecting with fans who know him from calling games is one of his favorite parts of the job.

He said, "When I do hear that it's one of those things that you say that's why we are doing this…that's why."

Villalba is heavily involved in a recent effort by the Dallas Cowboys to expand marketing and broadcasting presence in Mexico where countless Cowboys fans root for America's team.

It wasn't until recently that the NFL allowed the Cowboys to be one of nine teams to officially have permission to market their brand internationally.

It's something Villalba says speaks to the power of the Hispanic fan base of the Cowboys.

Villalba said, "It's a very unique, very forward thinking relationship with TelevisaUnivison which is a behemoth in Mexico...There is no doubt that in Mexico the Cowboys are still number one."

Villalba spoke about honoring his Hispanic roots saying, "It's a responsibility to reflect and demonstrate that I am in Hispanic. I live in this country and I am really proud of it. I think that right there to me encapsulates what Hispanic Heritage is. It's a moment of appreciation for my culture for our culture."