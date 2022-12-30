Southwest Airlines top executives absent from call with members of Congress

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — While Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has now returned to a normal schedule and operations, the mass flight cancellations and resulting travel nightmares for thousands of customers won't soon be forgotten by travelers and members of Congress.

During a joint interview Friday, U.S. Representatives Colin Allred (D-TX32) and Jake Ellzey, (R-TX6) told CBS 11 that Southwest's CEO Bob Jordan and Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Watterson were not on a Zoom call Thursday between the airline and multiple members of Congress from Texas.

Rep. Allred said, "Bob was not on the call, and to be honest with you, I expressed that I thought he should have been. We actually want Southwest to be better because it's an incredibly important employer in the region. It's incredibly important for our economy. We need a strong Southwest."

Rep. Ellzey said, "I reached out to the government affairs team this morning and I said, 'You need to get Bob and Andrew on the phone with everybody from Congress who's been out there.'"

In response, Southwest Airlines said in a statement to CBS 11, "We thank the Texas Delegation for their time yesterday. Simultaneously, Bob and Andrew were participating in a media session with national reporters. Our teams will continue to engage with elected officials, and their partners, in DC in the coming days and weeks."

Both members of Congress issued a joint statement Thursday about Southwest's operational problems and said Friday they want the airline to fix its infrastructure and make impacted customers whole.

They both told CBS 11 there's no need for legislation by Congress to address the issue, but they agreed that U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg should hold the airlines accountable to the promises they made earlier this year to accommodate passengers when they become stranded.