Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway into officer involved shooting in Southlake

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, October 17th, 2022
Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, October 17th, 2022 03:07

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - An investigation is underway into an officer involved shooting, according to Southlake police. 

It happened on the eastbound service road of Highway 114 and Carroll near Chuy's restaurant. 

Southlake Police Chief James Brandon said the shooting was related to a homicide from earlier in the day in neighboring North Richland Hills. 

Officers identified a person of interest in that incident and tracked him to Southlake. They pulled him over, which is when police alleged the person of interest pointed a gun at them. 

Chief Brandon said four officers then shot the man. His condition is currently unknown.

Police said there isn't a threat to the public, but urged people to stay away from the area. 

This is a developing story, please click back for updates

First published on October 17, 2022 / 4:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.