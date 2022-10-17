Investigation underway into officer involved shooting in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - An investigation is underway into an officer involved shooting, according to Southlake police.

It happened on the eastbound service road of Highway 114 and Carroll near Chuy's restaurant.

Southlake Police Chief James Brandon said the shooting was related to a homicide from earlier in the day in neighboring North Richland Hills.

Officers identified a person of interest in that incident and tracked him to Southlake. They pulled him over, which is when police alleged the person of interest pointed a gun at them.

Chief Brandon said four officers then shot the man. His condition is currently unknown.

Police said there isn't a threat to the public, but urged people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.