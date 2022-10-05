Sold out crowd at Globe Life Field reacts to Aaron Judge's historical moment

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - For the fans who filled Globe Life Field Tuesday night, history was made before many of them made it through the gates.

The record breaking home run was hit less than 10 minutes into the game thrilling those who came here hoping to see it.

Patty Hill and her family are from Fort Worth, but are longtime Yankees fans.

They were part of a sold out crowd at the ballpark where seats in the outfield have never been more lucrative.

The fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run, Corey Youmans, was reportedly also at last night's game.

Fans described the atmosphere as electric when the ball headed into the bleachers.

"It was awesome, my son is a big Yankee fan, both of us are so this was something amazing to see in person," Hill said. "We've been watching for the last month waiting to see him do it and see to it in person was absolutely surreal."

Globe Life Field has built quite a history in only three years.

Its first games were a World Series and now it's the site of the American League home run record.

None of those highlights have been the result of any Rangers success.