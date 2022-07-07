'Six years later, it's still with me,' fallen officers of Dallas 7/7 ambush honored

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Six years have passed since the ambush on police in downtown Dallas. A DART officer and four Dallas police officers were shot and killed by a man who opened fire during a protest.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia placed a wreath by the statue of the fallen officers Thursday morning.

The memorial was scaled down per the family's request. In 2016 thousands took to the streets for a nonviolent protest after police involved shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota. Toward the end of the rally a gunman opened fire killing officers Ahrens, Krol, Smith, Zamarripa, and Thompson.

In the days that followed, people showered the department with flowers and messages.

Donald Washington worked with DART police officer Brent Thompson. He said every year he honors Thompson on the memorial of his death and the grief doesn't get easier.

"When you lose someone in this nature in this magnitude it just doesn't seem real to you," Washington said. "Six years has gone by but that particular day in question is still with me."

The incident marked the deadliest attack on police officers in the country since the 9/11 terror attacks.