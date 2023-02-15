Similarities found in mosque thefts in Flower Mound and Denton

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man caught on camera stealing from a mosque in Flower Mound looks awfully familiar to some local Islamic leaders.

The thief is accused of taking off with donations intended for earthquake victims. We found striking similarities between this case and a theft at another local mosque nearly two years ago, where police have identified a suspect.

A man wearing a mask and hoodie walked through the back door of the Islamic Association of Lewisville-Flower Mound Monday morning.

Mosque leaders say he sawed through an interior door and then pried open the back of boxes used to collect donations.

Security cameras caught the man appearing to case the mosque the day before wearing the same shoes and driving the same car – with a Virginia license plate.

Video shows him breaking into a stand-alone donation box that time.

In all, he's believed to have stolen hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.

"It's a shameful act that someone would rob money that's intended for refugees who are some of the poorest of the poor," said Razaq Khazi-Syed, with the Islamic Association of Lewisville-Flower Mound.

A similar theft took place in Denton about a year and a half ago. A man broke into donation boxes just like the ones at Islamic Association of Lewisville-Flower Mound. The thief in that case was also caught on video – and he left a note.

The Islamic Society of Denton's board president said their thief made off with between $4,000 and $6,000. As for the note...

"I think it said something to the effect that I need the money and this is my number, please contact me," said Faraz Qureshi.

Denton police confirm they identified their suspect, but didn't immediately arrest him because... "He was in Virginia by the time they contacted him, which i think was shortly thereafter," Qureshi said.

Court records show Mohammed Khan - a Virginia resident - was eventually brought to Denton County this September, charged with the Denton mosque theft and made bond. He has a court hearing set for March.

Flower Mound police say they're looking into any possible connection to their case.