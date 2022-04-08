Silver Alert canceled after missing Fort Worth man found safe

UPDATE: William Craig McConnell was located and is safe.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police said on April 7 that a Silver Alert had been issued for a missing 67-year-old man.

William Craig McConnell is a white male who is about 6'2", weighs 230 lbs, and has red hair and blue eyes.

William Craig McConnell was last seen at the 2800 block of Milam St. in Fort Worth on April 7 at 11:30 a.m.

He was last seen at the 2800 block of Milam St. at about 11:30 a.m. on April 7, 2021.

McConnell was last seen driving a green Dodge Caravan with Texas handicap plat 6NCCF.

His family fears he might be lost and could be in danger.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.