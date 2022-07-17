Shooting at Dallas apartment complex leaves 1 teen dead, another injured

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police said a shooting at an apartment complex left one teenage girl dead and another wounded.

On Saturday, July 16 at about 8:39 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Parks at Cliff Creek Apartments at 7310 Marvin D. Love Service Road.

When they arrived, they found two teenage girls with gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the 16- and 17-year-old girls to a local hospital, where the 16-year-old died from her injuries. The other teen remains at the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the shooting actually took place at the Mandalay Palms Apartments on 7501 Chesterfield Drive. They have yet to determine a motive and say the investigation is ongoing.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or via email.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.