Texas sheriff: Husband confesses to killing, dismembering wife's body

SOUTHEAST TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Waller County Sheriff's Office has arrested Jared James Dicus, who they said confessed to killing and dismembering his wife's body.

Jared James Dicus Waller County Sheriff's Office

It happened on Jan. 11 at the couple's home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd., in Waller County, Texas, near Magnolia.

Reporting deputies said they found the victim's mutilated body in a small residential structure located behind the main house.

Detectives said Dicus gave a full confession during his interview.

According to a post from Waller County Judge Carbett J. Duhon III, he wed Dicus and the victim last fall.

He posted the following message on his Facebook page: