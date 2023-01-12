Texas sheriff: Husband confesses to killing, dismembering wife's body
SOUTHEAST TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Waller County Sheriff's Office has arrested Jared James Dicus, who they said confessed to killing and dismembering his wife's body.
It happened on Jan. 11 at the couple's home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd., in Waller County, Texas, near Magnolia.
Reporting deputies said they found the victim's mutilated body in a small residential structure located behind the main house.
Detectives said Dicus gave a full confession during his interview.
According to a post from Waller County Judge Carbett J. Duhon III, he wed Dicus and the victim last fall.
He posted the following message on his Facebook page:
"I'm sure many of you have heard about an occurrence yesterday in the Oak Hollow area of Waller County where a young man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife. This involved a young couple that I married in October of 2022. During my short time with them, they were a very nice young couple. As with many of you, I'm greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families. Out of respect for the families, I have taken down my photo with the couple and the post announcing their marriage, primarily due to the insensitive nature of some comments that were being made on that post. This matter will now go through the our court system, and I am confident that the Waller County Sheriff's Office and the Waller County District Attorney's Office will see to it that justice is served."
