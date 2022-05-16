Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of North Texas until 1 a.m.

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS DFW

Marginal risk of severe storms in North Texas tonight
Marginal risk of severe storms in North Texas tonight 02:34

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A complex of storms has developed in Eastern Oklahoma ahead of a cold front and is working its way towards the Red River.

The current Severe thunderstorm warning is for large hail to 2" in diameter and 60 mph wind gusts.

image007.png

These storms will move into our NE counties and continue the threat of large hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties along the Red River until 1am.

image008.png

The SPC keeps the strongest storms tracking east of I-35 and north of I-20.  

image003.png

A couple of the models also have the storms following that path, but they are also slower and behind on the current storms locations.

The NAM seems to be handling them the best right now.

image004.png

And it brings the storms further west, moving them through Collin, Denton and Dallas counties.

image005.png

We will continue to monitor their progress.

Unfortunately, this doesn't bode well for our viewing of the Lunar Eclipse.

image006.png

And in case you didn't hear, we set a new temperature record today!

image009.png

We have another hot week on the way.

image010.png
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida.

First published on May 15, 2022 / 8:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.