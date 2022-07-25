Watch CBS News
Grass fire spreads into Balch Springs neighborhood

By Julia Falcon

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A grass fire has spread into a neighborhood, catching several homes on fire in Balch Springs.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, 15 homes have been damaged in the fire. The area has been evacuated and there are no reports of injuries. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue sent Mutual Aid resources to Balch Springs to assist with the fire located at 14853 Bell Manor Ct. 

The Mesquite Fire Department is also assisting.

The Balch Springs Recreation Center is open for those seeking refuge. 

