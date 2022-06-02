Several ancient artifacts destroyed at DMA in overnight break-in

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art overnight, damaging several ancient artifacts, police say.

Dallas police responded to a burglary at the museum at about 9:55 p.m. on June 1. The suspect, 21-year-old Brian Hernandez, left the location but was later located and taken into custody.

In a release, a spokesperson for the museum said that no one was harmed and the individual was not carrying weapons.

"This was an isolated incident perpetrated by one individual acting alone, whose intent was not theft of art or any objects on view at the Museum," the spokesperson said.

Hernandez is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Hernandez has a criminal mischief charge greater than $300,000.

"While we are devastated by this incident, we are grateful that no one was harmed. The safety of our staff and visitors, along with the care and protection of the art in our stewardship, are our utmost priorities," the spokesperson said.

This incident comes about two weeks after the famed Mona Lisa was targeted. On May 20, a man smeared some cream cake over the Mona Lisa, in what seems to have been a climate protest, CBS News reported.

The 16th century masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci was untouched, however, as it is protected behind bulletproof glass in the Louvre Museum in Paris.