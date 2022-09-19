Security guard fatally shoots man who pulled a gun in store, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are investigating after a security guard killed a man who allegedly threatened to shoot him on Sept. 18.

It happened after the security guard asked the man to leave the store where he was working in the 2500 Block of Lemmon Ave.

The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the injured man in the front of the store with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue where he underwent surgery, but later died.

The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are conducting separate investigations into the shooting.