Security guard fatally shoots man who pulled a gun in store, police say

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Monday Morning Headlines, September 19th, 2022
Your Monday Morning Headlines, September 19th, 2022 03:25

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are investigating after a security guard killed a man who allegedly threatened to shoot him on Sept. 18. 

It happened after the security guard asked the man to leave the store where he was working in the 2500 Block of Lemmon Ave. 

The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the injured man in the front of the store with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue where he underwent surgery, but later died.  

The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are conducting separate investigations into the shooting. 

First published on September 19, 2022 / 10:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

