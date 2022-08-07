Section of I-30 in Arlington closed until tomorrow night
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Part of I-30 will be closed in Arlington until 9 p.m. Sunday due to construction.
All westbound lanes between Great Southwest Parkway and Ballpark Way will be closed from 9 p.m. tonight until 9 p.m. tomorrow due to crews working on a bridge.
Traffic will be diverted onto the Six Flags Drive exit, and officials said to expect delays.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.