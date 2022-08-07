Section of I-30 in Arlington closed until tomorrow night

A very welcome shift brings cooler temps and rain next week

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Part of I-30 will be closed in Arlington until 9 p.m. Sunday due to construction.

All westbound lanes between Great Southwest Parkway and Ballpark Way will be closed from 9 p.m. tonight until 9 p.m. tomorrow due to crews working on a bridge.

Traffic will be diverted onto the Six Flags Drive exit, and officials said to expect delays.