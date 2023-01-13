Second caretaker of missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield arrested in Arizona

CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — A second caretaker has been arrested in connection to missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday.

Brownfield was reported missing on Wednesday after her five-year-old sister was found wondering outside their caretakers' house by a postal carrier. Officials describe her as three-feet-tall, 45 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Their caretakers have since been identified as 31-year-old Alysia Adams and her husband, 36-year-old Ivon Adams.

Alysia Adams, 31, following her arrest on child neglect charges on Jan. 12, 2023. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Alysia was arrested Thursday at the Grady County Sheriff's Office on two counts of child neglect, officials said. Ivon was arrested the same day in Arizona and is currently in the Maricopa County Jail awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

Brownfield and her sister were in the couple's care when she went missing.

In an effort to help find the girl, the trash service in Cyril has been suspended and analysts are currently reviewing surveillance video from around the city.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Emergency Response Team has also concluded a grid search with local volunteers, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs flew their drones over the community.

Our Emergency Response Team is leading strike teams of civilians in Cyril as we perform a grid search for missing 4-year-old, Athena Brownfield. Posted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Anyone with information on Brownfield's whereabouts is asked to call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.