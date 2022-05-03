Dallas homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting of Sebastian Pulido

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying anyone involved in a homicide at 2235 Harding Street on April 25.

Sebastian Pulido, 22, was found with gun shot wounds shortly after 10 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue. Pulido died from his injuries three days later and the case was reassigned to the Homicide Unit.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and the motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Homicide Detective Christopher Walton at 214.671.3632 or by email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.