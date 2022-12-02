Search for missing 7-year-old Athena Strand continues into second day

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The search for missing 7-year-old Athena Strand has continued into its second day.

Athena Strand, 7, has blue eyes and light dirty blonde shoulder length hair. According to her mother, she weighs 62 pounds, has white/olive skin, is 48 inches tall and has a pink scar on left jaw line. Strand family via Facebook

WHAT WE KNOW

Strand has been missing since about 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

She was last seen at her father's home on County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas, wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets, and brown boots.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from her stepmother reporting her missing after the two had an argument while her father was not home. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her before contacting the sheriff's office.

Officials believe she walked out on her own, but neighbors say that doesn't seem right.

"The only time she left was to go to her grandmother's house next door— and that's family," neighbor Melina Owens said. "She's not OK with being in the dark. She doesn't like the cold."

Other neighbors were also doing as much as they could while there was still daylight Thursday.

"There's some abandoned barns and sheds...we went through there," said Chasity Allerkamp, who volunteered to help search. "We searched the woods behind the dad's property, not on the property while they were out there with the hounds, we couldn't find anything out there."

One of the big concerns for officials is the cold weather, with temperatures expected to reach down to the 40s this weekend.

During their search Thursday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said law enforcement is looking at everything from a criminal or just a missing child standpoint. They have used resources like search dogs, choppers, and other technology to find Strand.

Additionally, an Amber Alert for the 7-year-old was issued Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday night, Strand's mom, Maitlyn Gandy, thanked those who've helped try to find her daughter.

She wrote in part:

"Athena is still missing and we are now over the 24 hour point. Thank you to my wonderful family and the large support from the Wise County community. We are continuing our search. I ask that everyone pray.. pray some more, continue to pray, and never stop praying. I cannot live without my baby and I need her brought home safely to me. Athena didn't walk away or disappear on her own. I will not give up or stop until I have Athena back. I feel like there is a hole in my heart and half of my soul is missing. An amber alert was issued earlier today. Please do not give up on my baby."

However, the Wise County Office of Emergency Management has since stated that they "will not be utilizing volunteers to assist with the search," for Strand.

To ensure the message is clear and there is no confusion… there has not been a request for volunteers to arrive at 9am.... Posted by Wise County Office of Emergency Management on Thursday, December 1, 2022

At last check with the Sheriff's Office, there are still no leads, and anyone with information on Strand's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 940-627-5971.