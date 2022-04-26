Search for suspects in Forney drive-by shootings, police chase

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An investigation is underway in Forney after a series of drive-by shootings, a high-speed police chase and a crash.

The incidents started just after midnight on April 25 when officers were sent to the 500 block of Broad Street after getting reports of shots fired and people knocking on doors, refusing to identify themselves. Once at the scene police couldn't find the perpetrators.

Less than an hour later more calls came in to Forney PD, this time reporting a suspicious vehicle and more gunshots. When officers got to the location they saw a vehicle, with no headlights on, speeding from the area.

According to investigators, officers activated their emergency lights and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop, turned onto FM 548 and sped up -- reaching speeds around 100 mph. The chase came to an end when the driver missed a turn onto Gateway Boulevard and crashed into a ditch.

Three people ran from the car on foot, while two others stayed at the scene and were detained by officers. One person was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Dallas Regional Medical Center by CareFlite helicopter. The other detained person was questioned and released.

When investigators arrived on Broad Street they found a number of vehicles and homes damaged by gunfire but no injuries were reported.

Anyone who has information about the shootings or who knows the identities of the people who ran from the wrecked car after the police chase is asked to contact the Forney Police Department at 972-552-6297. Information can also be left anonymously online at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers or by calling 877-847-7522. A reward could be given for information that leads to an arrest in the case.