Santa Fe shooting families settle lawsuit with online ammunition seller

SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Families of the victims of the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting have settled a lawsuit with the online companies who sold ammunition to the gunman.

According to the attorneys for the victim families, the two sides reached an agreement requiring the online seller to have an age verification system at the point of all ammunition sales.

Federal law says children under 18 shouldn't be allowed to buy handgun ammunition.

The school gunman purchased ammunition online with a pre-paid debit card when he was 17.

Everytown Law, the litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, called it a "first-of-its-kind agreement".

"Nothing will ever bring Sabika back, but we hope that this agreement sends a message to other sellers of dangerous products: it's your responsibility to prevent your products from ending up in the wrong hands," said Farah Naz, the mother of Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student killed in the mass shooting.

The company, Lucky Gunner, LLC, said in a statement it followed all laws in completing the sale.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lucky Gunner said the company "didn't agree to do anything we weren't already doing" – characterizing the lawsuit as dismissed.

Attorneys in the case said they could not expand on the agreement or discuss whether there was a monetary settlement.