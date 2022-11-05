Sansom Park officer shot during active shooter training at elementary school, police say

FOREST HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Sansom Park police officer is in critical condition after reportedly getting shot during an active shooter training session at an elementary school Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2:12 p.m. Nov. 5, Forest Hill police received a call that an officer was down during a "training accident," Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said.

The officer was reportedly shot with a live round and then taken by ambulance to JPS Hospital where she is in critical condition. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Spencer said the session was put on by a third party training provider at David K Sellars Elementary in Forest Hill. He said several other agencies, including the Sansom Park Police Department, participated in the training.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office along with the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

Spencer said there was no plan for there to be any live fire training, so that will be part of their investigation.