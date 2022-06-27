Salvation Army 'saved his life,' now NBA player Taurean Prince returns the favor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Six year NBA Veteran Taurean Prince recently made a fast break to a Salvation Army social service center in Dallas. There, he provided residents with everything from food and water to everyday essentials like hygiene products.

"Giving is the number rule to receiving. You can't really receive a lot of the blessings you pray for or strive for, unless you have the ability to give," said Prince.

"Every day we're learning about the people in need in North Texas. It motivates us to do everything we can to provide that hope and that path to self sufficiency," said Christina Cavalier from the Salvation Army of North Texas.

Prince knows all about the road to getting back on that path. All he has to do is look at a photo of himself as a kid. That's when he and his father were homeless and found refuge staying in a Salvation Army shelter in San Angelo, Texas. Taurean admits it, "definitely saved my life. You never know what would've happened…had when me and my father went to enroll, they didn't give us a spot. You never know."

You never know if Prince would've gone on to stand out at Baylor University. You never know if he would have become all an Big 12 performer and an NBA first round pick (who began his career with the Atlanta hawks in 2016). You never know if he would have been able to use basketball …where he's now played for four NBA teams…. as the place he could always turn to for peace. You never know if he would be a current player on a Minnesota Timberwolves team on the rise.

The Timberwolves just made the playoffs this past season. Prince's journey has to resonate with anyone currently struggling for things most of us take for granted. His advice is to "keep pushing. I know it's cliche' to say, but it's all about positivity and putting out good energy and you'll receive it back."

"It makes us really proud to know we helped him and his father in their moment of need when he was a child. But right now, it's really great for our clients to give them hope," said Cavalier.

When the Texas native, who makes his off season home in North Texas, looks at his own family, his hope is the sneakers he's able to give out, are just a small step toward encouraging others that it's never too late to put their best foot forward.

"It lets them know that, even though someone was in my position at one time as a child, they were still able to get where they are. It gives them that motivation factor, that they can do it as well. That's all I'm here to do…is try and be a blessing for them."