"We're just really glad she's home:" Questions remain after missing Dallas nurse found safe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The 23 year-old NICU nurse who went missing on a popular Dallas trail two days ago has been located and is safe.

Police say Roxane Reza returned home this morning, but they aren't sharing much more than that.

One of her friends is in touch with her parents and he said there's still a lot of unanswered questions.

Have you seen Roxane Reza? Facebook

"The details are yet to come out," said Hiram Garcia, a childhood friend of Reza's. "Her family is maintaining that privacy. So we're trying to respect the privacy.. but I'm sure with time the family may come out with some more details."

Garcia has known Reza since attending grade school together in El Paso. When he heard she went missing, he immediately jumped into action.

"Somebody received the last text message from her around 9 p.m., and she was never heard from after that."

Garcia said Reza's phone was pinging between 911 location spots 124 and 125 on the SoPac Trail, so that's where he and other friends began their search Friday.

"We were scouting the area and around maybe 5 p.m. yesterday we located some of her personal belongings out in the trail, kind of off on the side near the bush area," he recalled.

He said that's what triggered DPD's full investigation. This morning they announced she'd returned home.

"Again, a lot of these details are still yet to come out - we're not sure what the exact cause of her disappearance was," Garcia said. "I do know that she was found safe and she was in good health"

As we wait for more details, Garcia said Reza's parents want to thank everyone who came out here and searched over the past two days.

"They are not from Dallas, they've been in El Paso as long as I've known them and.. and coming into Dallas they were greeted with so much support."

"We're just really glad she's home."