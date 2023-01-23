Watch CBS News
Local News

Rowlett teen diagnosed with leukemia receives backyard gym through Make-A-Wish Foundation

By Keith Russell

/ CBS DFW

North Texas teen receives backyard gym through Make-A-Wish Foundation
North Texas teen receives backyard gym through Make-A-Wish Foundation 04:58

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When Rowlett teen Sebastian Osaderuk was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago, he lost his hair, confidence and desire to workout. 

He then made a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation to receive a backyard gym, and none other than former Dallas Cowboy Brandon Carr was there when it was officially unveiled. 

The Lakeview Centennial junior—who has dreams of becoming a bodybuilder and nutritionist—is now in remission. 

He says he hopes other young people can take the thing that's making them depressed and also find something they love to work themselves out of it.

Keith Russell
Keith-Russell_cbsdfw.jpg

Keith Russell is our morning news anchor and was a sports anchor/reporter for CBS11 starting in 2015.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 8:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.